Eric Ramsay clarifies vision for West Brom's Mikey Johnston and does not see a wide player 'label'

Baggies winger Johnston is the Championship's joint-leading creator of goals and tops the assist charts with Ipswich's Marcelino Nunez on nine.

The Republic of Ireland international, typically a left winger but having played on the right flank recently, started at right wing-back in Ramsay's first game at the helm on Friday night in the late defeat to Middlesbrough.

Ahead of Tuesday night's crunch meeting with with fellow lowly side Norwich, head coach Ramsay insists he does not label the positions and when he starts an attacking winger in a wing-back role he expects them to be threatening in the final third.

"Completely," Ramsay said when asked about his desire to see Johnston in attacking areas. "And I think the devil's in the detail with that.