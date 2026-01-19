'We have to put our finger on why' - West Brom scarred by late blows and new boss highlights importance
New boss Eric Ramsay knows there is no time to waste in unpicking why "scarred" Albion have succumbed to so many late blows this term.
The Baggies face their biggest fixture in a number of years on Tuesday night with just four points separating them with the final side to occupy a Championship relegation place, visitors Norwich.
Ramsay's tenure at The Hawthorns began with familiar last-gasp woe on Friday as Middlesbrough struck to win 3-2 - a sixth goal conceded after 90 minutes this term - and sides around 19th-placed Albion picked up victories to make tomorrow's clash look perilous.
Ramsay said of another late blow: "Obviously I haven't got any scars of the previous 26 games and if it's a theme we really have to get our finger on as to why and it's a very difficult thing to do.
"I've also got to say, it's no one game will look the same, no one instant will look the same, but I think if you look at the (winning) goal back, it's a lack of discipline and concentration where we showed a lot of that in those situations in the first half.