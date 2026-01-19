'We have to put our finger on why' - West Brom scarred by late blows and new boss highlights importance

The Baggies face their biggest fixture in a number of years on Tuesday night with just four points separating them with the final side to occupy a Championship relegation place, visitors Norwich.

Ramsay's tenure at The Hawthorns began with familiar last-gasp woe on Friday as Middlesbrough struck to win 3-2 - a sixth goal conceded after 90 minutes this term - and sides around 19th-placed Albion picked up victories to make tomorrow's clash look perilous.

Ramsay said of another late blow: "Obviously I haven't got any scars of the previous 26 games and if it's a theme we really have to get our finger on as to why and it's a very difficult thing to do.

"I've also got to say, it's no one game will look the same, no one instant will look the same, but I think if you look at the (winning) goal back, it's a lack of discipline and concentration where we showed a lot of that in those situations in the first half.