Timely West Brom injury return could prove transfer window ace for new boss Eric Ramsay

Albion have faith in academy graduate right-back Alex Williams, the 21-year-old Wales youth international, who caught the eye at the beginning of the season.

Williams may have slipped from the memories of some Baggies supporters as the full-back broke his ankle on international duty back in early September.

It was a cruel blow for Warwick-born Williams, who made his senior debut as a starter in the home EFL Cup defeat to Derby in August and came off the bench for a Championship bow at the end of that month in the win at Stoke. He agreed a new Baggies contract in October until 2028.

It has been a long road since with surgery and rehab, but the prospect made his return to action for Albion under-21s on Monday and could find himself a handy option for new boss Ramsay and his favoured wing-back system in the coming weeks.

Can Williams make an impact on Ramsay's first-team thoughts?

Absolutely.

The youngster, who turned 21 earlier in January, was making inroads in August under Ryan Mason.

Ramsay appears to prefer a back three or back five system which will either comprise of attacking wingers Mikey Johnston, Samuel Iling-Junior or Jed Wallace at wing-back, or a more defensive option of George Campbell or Alfie Gilchrist.

American Campbell, who played his football in the MLS at centre-back, has had a good season at right-back but is less natural as an attacking unit. We have seen precious little of Chelsea recruit Gilchrist, who has struggled to make an impression.