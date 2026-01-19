Norwich talisman Josh Sargent stand-off further opens to door to in-form prospect ahead of West Brom trip

Striker Sargent, 25, is training with the Canaries under-21s after a transfer stand-off following links with MLS outfit Toronto in a £13million move.

There was also reported interest from the German Bundesliga and Sargent, the United States international, declared himself unavailable for the FA Cup success against the Baggies' neighbours Walsall earlier this month. Sargent had struggled from concussion in December.

Unimpressed boss Philippe Clement sent Sargent to train with the under-21s in the stand-off, and Clement has stressed the striker will not be sold, but the Canaries have not been short of goals, or positive results, in his absence.

The saga has further opened the Carrow Road door to an interesting prospect that some Baggies fans will remember from the back of their minds - Jovon Makama.

Josh Sargent netted a stoppage-time winner against Albion last March. He also bagged the opening goal in a 2-0 Carrow Road success

If the name is vaguely familiar it is because attacker Makama, 21, scored two fine goals and stole the headlines as former club Lincoln City beat Albion, then under newly-appointed boss Ryan Mason, in a pre-season friendly at Sincil Bank.

Shortly after the Nottingham-born frontman, a former Derby youngster, earned a £1.2million switch to Norwich.

Makama had to be patient early on - Sargent started the season well despite struggles under former boss Liam Manning - but the former has been in electric form of late.

He has nine goals in his last eight appearances in all competitions, including a hat-trick in the 5-1 Cup rout over the Saddlers, and is proving one of the division's handy prospects. As well as Tuesday's Championship clash at The Hawthorns, Eric Ramsay's Albion head to Carrow Road in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, February 14.

Makama netted the winner on the hour in Saturday's 2-1 win at Wrexham, a victory which pulled the Canaries to within four points of Albion. Former Rangers and Monaco boss Clement's side are third-bottom and occupy the final relegation place.

Norwich were able to hand a debut to new Canadian midfield recruit Ali Ahmed in Wrexham, while veteran captain Kenny McLean looks to be over a hip issue.

The Canaries were the last team Albion beat away from home after in regular time, a 1-0 Carrow Road success back on October 1, 11 away games ago.