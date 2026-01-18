West Brom debrief: Formation and style experiment to assess after familiar late anguish

Ramsay's men looked to have fought back to 2-2 for a very valuable point but for yet more last-gasp anguish, one of the stories of the season.

We assess some talking points in the debrief.

Formation and style

It remains to be seen but early indications are Ramsay's Albion will be one with three centre-backs and wing-backs. Call that a back five, at its most defensive, or a back three when Albion have to be on the front foot.

It is a change and quite a significant one. That shape has been seldom used for some time, but it is one that brought the new head coach success in the MLS with Minnesota.

Some parts of Friday night were a tough watch and a muted Hawthorns crowd agreed. But the first 15 minutes or so were rip-roaring and an example of fast, counter-attacking football against strong opposition near its best.

Aune Heggebo was unable to take an early chance against Middlesbrough as Albion made a fast start. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It fell flat as Boro dominated 70 per cent or more of the ball at times, with Albion sat deep, 11 men behind the ball. Boro appeared to be frustrated, but Charlie Taylor's unfortunate own goal before the break changed the dynamic.