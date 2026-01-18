West Brom boss Eric Ramsay hopeful of midfield boost ahead of key week

The head coach inherited a squad threadbare in midfield with first-choice starters Alex Mowatt (foot) and Jayson Molumby (calf) nursing injuries they played through towards the end of Ryan Mason's reign.

Albion's Ousmane Diakite was last week granted compassionate leave to return to Mali following the death of his brother Madou.

It left new boss Ramsay with no recognised senior midfield options for his opener on Friday night against Middlesbrough, who denied the hosts a comeback point by snatching all three on 90 minutes through Delano Burgzorg.

Ramsay, though, is hopeful either Mowatt or Molumby could play a part in Tuesday night's huge home clash against fellow lowly side Norwich, or by the trip to mid-table Derby next Friday.

"They are short-term concerns but they are they have been ongoing concerns and I think we're at a stage in the season where we would really like to see both of those players get past those concerns and in a three-game week that's tricky," Ramsay said of the pair.