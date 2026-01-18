Former West Brom man leaves Championship to return to boyhood club

McClean, 36, made over 100 appearances after joining Wrexham in August 2023 and the winger helped the Welsh club win back-to-back promotions from League Two and League One.

The former Republic of Ireland international spent three years at The Hawthorns between 2015 and 2018, which culminated in Premier League relegation.

He checked in from Wigan three years earlier and moved on to Stoke for £5million as the Baggies dropped to the second tier.

McClean made 112 appearances for Albion and scored five goals.

The wideman spent three years in the Potteries before returning to former club Wigan and then moving to ambitious Wrexham in the summer of 2023.

His contract with the Red Dragons was not due to expire until the summer of 2027 but a deal was struck for McClean to return to his home and the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “Jimmy always wanted to settle back in his home town and he’s got the opportunity to go and finish his career there.

“He’s been a great servant for us, an important player over the last few years with his drive, determination, mentality and professionalism.”

McClean won 103 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2012 and 2023 and spent 15 years in the Premier League and Football League after leaving Derry in 2011.