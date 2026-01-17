Eric Ramsay assesses West Brom bow: Some worked some didn't - but key factor is so important

Albion almost recorded a memorable point in the new head coach's first game at the helm despite falling 2-0 down to high-flying Boro on the hour.

Ramsay's changes worked as Isaac Price struck back with a free-kick and substitute Jed Wallace levelled things with 10 minutes left in the hope of a grandstand finish at The Hawthorns.

There was late drama - but the Baggies were once again on the receiving end of a hammerblow as Boro change Delano Burgzorg escaped the backline to sweep a low finish in across Josh Griffiths.

"Yes, it's very difficult," Ramsay said of the late blow. "Obviously it's difficult not to feel very disappointed. I wouldn't be human if that wasn't the case and certainly after we got ourselves back into the game, you could almost only see it going one way.

"So the fact that it hasn't is incredibly disappointing.