West Brom v Middlesbrough: Tasty opener offers early chance to lay down marker

He cares only for what is ahead and perhaps that is why he sees Friday night's clash against Middlesbrough as a "perfect start".

Perhaps, more so, a perfect opportunity to make an early statement. This is a high-profile game, at home under the lights, broadcast live, against the team second in the Championship.

Albion, in the depths of 18th under new management desperate to make an impression, do not go in as favourites. This, then, is an ideal immediate chance to lay some foundations for the Eric Ramsay era. To begin to see what lies ahead.

"I have tried to really strike that balance between picturing players in situations that I would like to see them in, making sure that everything is viewed through the lens of what is to come, as opposed to what's been," Ramsay said.

"From my perspective, the work that I've done up until this point has been to get to know the players intimately, as opposed to trying to decrypt the systematic issues.

"I don't think that pace is a good use of my time, so everything has been about the knowledge of the individual, and how that feeds how I want things to look moving forward."