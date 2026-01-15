West Brom's Eric Ramsay 'positive' about backroom team - and reveals colleague he 'knows well without knowing'

The new Albion head coach checked into The Hawthorns on Sunday alongside his former Minnesota United assistant Dennis Lawrence and began working with players on Tuesday.

Ramsay leads a coaching staff including club stalwarts James Morrison, who is first-team coach, goalkeeper coach Boaz Myhill and statistical analyst Damia Abella.

Former Wrexham and Swansea defender Lawrence, previously a coach under Mark Robins at Coventry, is so far the only member of backroom staff to arrive with Ramsay.

Albion were in talks with former Manchester City promotion-winning captain and hero Andy Morrison joining Ramsay but it is understood that move will not go ahead.

It is believed there is, however, set to be a further addition made to Ramsay's backroom team. Owner and chairman Shilen Patel said each move comes with profit and sustainability (PSR) consideration.

The new head coach said of the reception he has felt at the training ground: "You don't get a sense of walking into something that feels troubled, for want of a better word. There is a great culture among the players and staff. You have some very good staff there.