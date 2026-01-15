West Brom Women inspired by Lioness legend ahead of huge WFA Cup 'underdog' tie and TV debut
Albion Women players were inspired by a visit from Lioness legend Fara Williams ahead of their huge FA Cup test against Super League outfit Everton.
For the second season running Siobhan Hodgetts-Still's Baggies tackle a giant of English women's football in the fourth round of the knockout competition, with tonight's clash at the Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr broadcast live on TNT Sports.
Last term Albion won credit for their spirited display away to Manchester United. The Baggies trailed just 1-0 until the 78th behind United - featuring England star Ella Toone and co. - ran riot and struck seven. The fourth round is Albion's best run in the competition.
Hodgetts-Still's third tier National Northern Premier Albion were paid a visit by pundit and 172-cap Williams, the most appearances made in any England side, on Tuesday night as the hosts prepare for a first ever televised fixture.
"We are excited as a group," said Hodgetts-Still, whose role as head coach was made full-time last summer. "We know it's going to be a challenge. They're a full-time WSL side, so it's going to be a challenge, but we go out as the underdogs with nothing to prove.
"We've just got to do what we know we can in-house.
"The FA Cup is a great competition. It's full of history and Macclesfield made history (by beating Crystal Palace) again last weekend. So you never know what's going to happen.
"We had some media down there at training, which was nice. As staff and players we haven't been on TV before. So that's going to be new.
"It will probably be different with emotions and experiences for the players. So we've just got to make sure as staff that we're doing everything the same and the standards are still the same to try and calm the players down with that."
Hodgetts-Still added of former Everton star Williams' visit: "I definitely grew up watching Fara Williams play and so did some of the girls. She had an amazing career.
"She spoke to the girls which would've settled some nerves. So we look forward to seeing her on Thursday. She was really down to earth."
The tie is Albion's first game of 2026 following two postponements for weather. Everton, who play at Goodison Park, are third-bottom of the top flight Super League but won at second-placed Chelsea last month.