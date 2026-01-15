Eric Ramsay wants to leave West Brom fans in no doubt about how his side try to win

Ramsay has checked into The Hawthorns as Ryan Mason's successor and is plotting a route to success for Friday night's visit of high-flying Middlesbrough.

The 34-year-old head coach checks in from MLS side Minnesota United in the United States with a reputation of organising sides to provide a solid foundation from which to build.

Albion have, many would argue, lacked clarity and identity for some time. Supporters have regularly felt confused or pessimistic or both in the last year as Tony Mowbray and Mason failed to strike a chord.

Ramsay's work to build an unfancied Minnesota side to more than the sum of its parts working on a modest budget caught the eye of Shilen Patel's ownership group, as did the notion of organisation and discipline while finding a way to score goals and win games.

"I'm someone that wants to create a real sense of clarity very quickly," Ramsay said at his media unveiling on Wednesday. "I want it to be very clear what the expectations are on the players in terms of the way in which the team plays, what the standards are within that framework, and I want to build that sense of consistency very quickly.