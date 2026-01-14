Shropshire Star
Close

'Rubbish out of his legs' - West Brom coach's assessment of rare starting run-out for Daryl Dike

Albion coach James Morrison is hopeful striker Daryl Dike can benefit by blowing the "rubbish" out of his legs in Sunday's 60-minute run-out.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Supporting image for story: 'Rubbish out of his legs' - West Brom coach's assessment of rare starting run-out for Daryl Dike
SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 11: Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion attempts to get to a loose ball inside the box as Andy Fisher Swansea City pounces on the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion on January 11, 2026 at the Swansea.com stadium in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Striker Dike's Albion injury hell has continued into his fourth year at the club having been absent for the first half of the campaign under former boss Ryan Mason due to a serious thigh setback on the eve of the campaign.

The 25-year-old, in the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, made a return in late October but was reduced to bit-part roles under Mason and just seven very brief cameos.

But was handed a first start of the campaign in Sunday's FA Cup tie at Swansea and gave new boss Eric Ramsay food for thought having come through an hour unscathed.

"I'm happy for Dike," said Morrison, Albion's interim boss who handed the striker a start. "He's had to be patient.