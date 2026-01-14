'Rubbish out of his legs' - West Brom coach's assessment of rare starting run-out for Daryl Dike

Striker Dike's Albion injury hell has continued into his fourth year at the club having been absent for the first half of the campaign under former boss Ryan Mason due to a serious thigh setback on the eve of the campaign.

The 25-year-old, in the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, made a return in late October but was reduced to bit-part roles under Mason and just seven very brief cameos.

But was handed a first start of the campaign in Sunday's FA Cup tie at Swansea and gave new boss Eric Ramsay food for thought having come through an hour unscathed.

"I'm happy for Dike," said Morrison, Albion's interim boss who handed the striker a start. "He's had to be patient.