'Culture, professionalism and very coachable group' - Erik Ramsay and Shilen Patel underline West Brom belief

Ramsay, 34, became Albion's third new head coach in 12 months this week and faces a tough opener at home to second-placed Middlesbrough on Friday night.

The former Minnesota United boss, who has also coached at Shrewsbury, Chelsea and Manchester United, faces a job to hit the ground running and lift the struggling Baggies clear of 18th - just seven points from the drop zone - in the second tier.

At his first press conference at The Hawthorns on Wednesday, speaking alongside chairman and owner Shilen Patel, Ramsay was coy on short or long-term targets but instead underlined his belief in the group of players he inherited to pull the club clear of trouble.

"I think it's a very coachable group," Ramsay said when asked about the dressing room he has walked into. "I think the word professionalism has been used a lot by the staff that are around the group.