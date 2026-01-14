'Culture, professionalism and very coachable group' - Eric Ramsay and Shilen Patel underline West Brom belief
New Albion boss Eric Ramsay has backed the squad he inherited as ready to pull away from the Championship's lower reaches.
Ramsay, 34, became Albion's third new head coach in 12 months this week and faces a tough opener at home to second-placed Middlesbrough on Friday night.
The former Minnesota United boss, who has also coached at Shrewsbury, Chelsea and Manchester United, faces a job to hit the ground running and lift the struggling Baggies clear of 18th - just seven points from the drop zone - in the second tier.
At his first press conference at The Hawthorns on Wednesday, speaking alongside chairman and owner Shilen Patel, Ramsay was coy on short or long-term targets but instead underlined his belief in the group of players he inherited to pull the club clear of trouble.
"I think it's a very coachable group," Ramsay said when asked about the dressing room he has walked into. "I think the word professionalism has been used a lot by the staff that are around the group.