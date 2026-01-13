Ollie Bostock has been 'itching to get on' and help West Brom and hopes to have his made his mark on new boss
Ollie Bostock hopes his FA Cup heroics caught the eye of new boss Eric Ramsay - having been "itching" to be involved for Albion.
By Lewis Cox
The 18-year-old academy graduate made his mark with a fine assist for Jed Wallace before he sent the winning penalty into the roof of the net in Swansea.
His second-half substitution was just a second senior Baggies appearance for highly-rated Bostock after the winger was forced to kick his heels as an unused sub under sacked boss Ryan Mason.
"Whatever happens - I don't really know what's happening," Bostock said after his winning penalty. "I don't really look at much.
"But I can only do what I can do. I can only control what I can control, and if he wants to play me, then that's good. That's all I can do really."