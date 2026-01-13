Ollie Bostock has been 'itching to get on' and help West Brom and hopes to have his made his mark on new boss

The 18-year-old academy graduate made his mark with a fine assist for Jed Wallace before he sent the winning penalty into the roof of the net in Swansea.

His second-half substitution was just a second senior Baggies appearance for highly-rated Bostock after the winger was forced to kick his heels as an unused sub under sacked boss Ryan Mason.

"Whatever happens - I don't really know what's happening," Bostock said after his winning penalty. "I don't really look at much.

"But I can only do what I can do. I can only control what I can control, and if he wants to play me, then that's good. That's all I can do really."