'It was just timing' - James Morrison's impression on Jed Wallace's scoring West Brom return

Experienced skipper Wallace, 31, marked his return from three months injured with a fine strike in extra time to give his side the lead in the FA Cup third round tie at Swansea on Sunday.

The Swans hit back for 2-2 to force penalties before Morrison's Baggies prevailed, as extra time substitute Wallace gave a very bright cameo and went close to scoring on two more occasions, including with an acrobatic effort in the tie's final action before spot-kicks.

Former Millwall star Wallace spent more than three months on the sidelines at the end of former boss Ryan Mason's short tenure. The winger suffered a significant calf injury playing at his former club on October 4 and Mason revealed late last year there has been one or two setbacks.

"He's been really bright in training, he's been pushing and he's been doing that in training," Morrison said of Wallace's impact.

"We had a good chat before the game, assessing his plan and what he was comfortable doing. It was nice for him to get a goal because he's worked hard."

Albion confirmed the appointment of Eric Ramsay a couple of hours after the Cup tie was settled on spot-kicks.