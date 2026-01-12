Eric Ramsay's West Brom in-tray: What does new boss have to address as he checks in?

The 34-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal on Sunday to become Ryan Mason's successor at The Hawthorns - and turns his focus on lifting Albion clear of 18th and away from the Championship drop zone.

There are several areas within the club Ramsay will look to address - here are some in the new head coach's in-tray.

Organisation and concentration

Albion have not looked organised or maintained focus all season - or for some time, in fact. You could argue you have to go back to Carlos Corberan's exit for the last seriously drilled Baggies side.

Former Minnesota boss Ramsay has been targeted by club owners Bilkul for several reasons, working within a budget included, but a structured organiser was high on the list of requirements.

Ramsay's Minnesota carried very clear traits. They were happy to work without the ball - a low budget meant they would never boast the MLS star players - and be a tight, compact and organised unit.

They did not make them a busted flush over the halfway line, where the Loons broke with pace and incisiveness. They were not a direct, long ball outfit. And they knew how to score goals.