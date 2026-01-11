Swansea 2 West Brom 2 AET (Albion win 6-5 on penalties): Baggies seal place in FA Cup fourth round after rollercoaster chaotic tie

Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay is waiting in the wings to succeed Ryan Mason at The Hawthorns and he would have enjoyed a smile as his club to-be trailed and then led before eventually prevailing from the spot in south Wales.

The draw after 90 minutes and ultimately shootout success put to an end Albion's 10 straight away defeats one short of the all-time club record of 11, which came 99 years ago in the 1926/27 season.

A tie that so often lacked in quality ended in chaotic style as returning Jed Wallace appeared to win it in extra time for caretaker boss James Morrison, before Zeidane Inoussa's leveller for 2-2.

The visitors earlier equalised through Josh Maja, shortly after Jisung Eom's stunner at the beginning of the second half.

Wallace appeared to lash a winner but it was not to be. The day ultimately belonged to Wales youth international captain Bostock, 18, who took the away end acclaim following spot-kicks after Chris Mepham missed. Bobby Wales and Malick Yalcouye missed for the hosts with.

There were talking points galore from Bostock to Wallace, to Daryl Dike and Maja - with much to chew over for incoming boss Ramsay.

Ollie Bostock was Albion's hero after penalties. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

A scrappy first 10 minutes showed several opportunities for counter-attacks in a generally open tie, but at times wires were crossed and wrong decisions made.

The Baggies found a footing and their best period of the first half was between minutes 10 and 20.

It was generally on the counter-attack, but the one time a move culminated in an effort at goal came through Dike, who fired over with his left foot from just inside the box after a decent Mikey Johnston pass and good work from Maja.

For a few minutes Albion found some form, with signs of strong hold-up play from Dike and Maja's clever link work.

That spell faded and for 10 or 15 minutes the dull tie meandered nowhere.

The hosts, urged on by a half-empty stadium with one whole end closed, were brighter in the final 10 or 15 minutes of the first period.

Mikey Johnston in action in south Wales. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Top scorer Jan Vipotnik flashed a good header wide across goal from Ronald's cross from the right. Moments later Eom was kept out at the near post by a good Josh Griffiths stop with his outstretched right leg.

The Swans maintained the pressure and Melker Widell flashed a powerful first-time effort narrowly wide from an uncleared corner.

Albion sent a note of warning they were in the Cup tie as Isaac Price sent a low strike from Johnston's low centre well wide of goal from a dangerous position.

The opener, shortly after the restart, came in some style, too, as Eom injected an afternoon desperately lacking in quality with a fine strike, curled into the top right corner from the left corner of the penalty area from Widell's pass.

Albion trailed for just five minutes and struck back through a dangerous corner.

Callum Styles' looped inswinging delivery from the right was as good as it gets. It lofted over goalkeeper Andy Fisher, who flapped at the delivery and seemed to clip the post before Maja was on hand to turn in from close range. The ball had two goes at crossing the line before referee Elliot Bell confirmed the goalline technology.

There was a delay and muted celebration.

Josh Maja turned in from a scramble before celebrating. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Josh Maja celebrates (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

A flurry of excitement ended as the tie returned to a lull, briefly pierced by Vipotnik's acrobatic but speculative and wayward bicycle kick.

Dike came off on the hour in his pre-agreed change - which was increased from the initial plan of half-time - for youngster Ollie Bostock and the Wales youth international had one or twice bright moments with his direct dribbling.

The heavens opened as nightfall fell in a bleak final 10 minutes sparked by the lively Galbraith, a classy player who got two finishes wrong. One was deflected but the second was skewed wide from Innousa when he should've scored.

Extra time seemed apparent from minute one and so it proved.

Swansea were left wondering how they had not broken the deadlock seven minutes into extra time as substitute Yalcouye stroked against the post from 10 yards after Josh Tymon's pass. Yalcouye was unmarked and thought he'd scored.

Albion had been largely toothless since equalising but home keeper Fisher was forced into some rare work to comfortably field a low Price strike from 20 yards.

The visitors lost young sub Harry Whitwell to a concussion into extra time, as Wallace returned from a lengthy setback.

Ollie Bostock impressed for Albion as the teen came from the bench. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Extra time turned into a circus as captain Krystian Bielik hobbled off and Karlan Grant replaced Johnston for Albion's sixth and seventh changes owing to a concussion and the extra half hour.

After stoppages and changes galore the second period of extra time delivered the good and bad for Albion.

First the good as wingers of different generations combined.

The lively teen Bostock had been bright since his introduction and raced down the line, showed quick feet and a fine delivery to meet Wallace, who hammered in a left-footed strike in front of the away end.

It should have been the winner, but wasn't.

Swansea trailed for just four minutes as Inoussa swept home for 2-2 and spot-kicks - but not before Wallace went inches wide with an acrobatic strike in the tie's final kick.

The day belonged to young Bostock. Who toasted his cool winner down the other end with 1,000 Baggies on a day to remember for the Albion prospect.

Swansea (4-2-3-1): Fisher; Galbraith, Cabango (c), Casey (Burgess, 61), Tymon; Stamenic (Fulton, 83), Franco (Ward, 61); Ronald (Key, 107), Widell (Yalcouye, 83), Eom (Innousa, 83); Vipotnik (Wales, 105)

Subs not used: Farman, Cooper

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Gilchrist (Campbell, 76), Bielik (Phillips, 112), Mepham, Taylor; Diakite (Whitwell, 88, Wallace, 100)), Styles; Price, Maja (Heggebo, 76), Johnston (Grant, 112); Dike (Bostock, 60).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Iling-Junior

Referee: Elliot Bell