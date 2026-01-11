'One of the worst games' - James Morrison on West Brom penalty joy and Bostock 'intensity'

Albion - with Minnesota's Eric Ramsay waiting in the wings to be confirmed as the club's new head coach - prevailed to the fourth round of the competition following a rollercoaster 2-2 draw in Swansea.

It ended a run of 10 straight away defeats for the Baggies that culminated in Ryan Mason's dismissal, but Albion's ardent away following finally had something to cheer as teen star Ollie Bostock, 18, stroked home the winning penalty.

Bostock had earlier laid on what looked like the extra time winner for Jed Wallace, but Swansea hit back. The hosts had led early in the second half but Josh Maja levelled for Albion.

"(It was) Good chaos, yeah," Morrison smiled. "But I think one of the worst games of football you could watch really. It was hurting me on the sidelines.

"I said before the game about being together, digging in, and we certainly got that because we were under pressure at times.