Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Match-winners graded highest after heroics in tense finale

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Very decent near post stop from Eom but could do absolutely nothing about the Korean's screamer. At times unsure from his line with high balls. One shootout save from Wales.

Save 6

ALFIE GILCHRIST

Not a tie the summer recruit will want to re-live. Struggled to get going early on and couldn't recover. Sluggish positionally at times and sloppy with ball.

Struggled 4

KRYSTIAN BIELIK

Back in and in with the armband on his return. Stood strong with clearances in early pressure. Looked assured as he organised before late cramp.

Led 6

CHRIS MEPHAM

Given the nod to feature and like his partner made some decent clearances. Solid enough display in the backline with no glaring errors. Skied spot-kick.

Steady 5

CHARLIE TAYLOR