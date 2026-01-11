Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Match-winners graded highest after heroics in tense finale
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performers as the Baggies squeeze into the FA Cup fourth round 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Swansea.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Very decent near post stop from Eom but could do absolutely nothing about the Korean's screamer. At times unsure from his line with high balls. One shootout save from Wales.
Save 6
ALFIE GILCHRIST
Not a tie the summer recruit will want to re-live. Struggled to get going early on and couldn't recover. Sluggish positionally at times and sloppy with ball.
Struggled 4
KRYSTIAN BIELIK
Back in and in with the armband on his return. Stood strong with clearances in early pressure. Looked assured as he organised before late cramp.
Led 6
CHRIS MEPHAM
Given the nod to feature and like his partner made some decent clearances. Solid enough display in the backline with no glaring errors. Skied spot-kick.
Steady 5
CHARLIE TAYLOR