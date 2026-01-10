West Brom new boss told squad ready to 'climb Championship' with talk of fresh start

Albion are understood to be finalising the process of appointing Minnesota United's Eric Ramsay as the successor to Ryan Mason at The Hawthorns, with the lowly Baggies down in 18th.

Ramsay, 34, is believed to be the owner's top target and if final negotiations run smoothly he could be appointed by the early part of next week.

League aspirations are on pause this weekend as Albion prepare to take on the trip to Swansea for the second time in 11 days, this time in the FA Cup third round. Morrison, who is only likely to be at the helm for one fixture, has to the task of steering Albion clear of an unwanted all-time club record of 11 consecutive away defeats.

"There's a tight group who's really together and eager to succeed," Morrison said.

"I think a new man will come in, they'll see that and that's what he can work with.

"We've got some strong players, some strong personalities, but he'll be able to assess that.

"I'm sure he's done his homework on the teams and that's all. He'll be able to see that."

Mason said of a third head coach appointment in 12 months: "This is a massive football club and I think to represent it will be a really good job and there's a really good (building) block for a manager to come in and climb us up the league.

"It's a job with real incentive for someone to come in."

Sunday's trip to the Liberty Stadium has been labelled a "fresh start" for all by ex-midfielder Morrison.

It could provide an opportunity for those short of minutes under Mason, such as strike pair Daryl Dike and Josh Maja and defender Alfie Gilchrist. Club captain Jed Wallace, injured for more than three months, has stepped up his return.

"I think it's a fresh start for everyone coming into the next couple of weeks," Morrison added.

"He's definitely in my thoughts. He's trained well this week, so again, it'll be another one to wait and see come Sunday."