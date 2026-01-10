Swansea v West Brom FA Cup preview: 'Win, win, win!' Interim's desire for momentum as players told 'stick together'

Travel weary Albion, without a head coach following Ryan Mason's dismissal, head to Swansea once again looking to avoid the embarrassment of a club-record equalling 11th consecutive away defeat.

A New Year's Day 1-0 reverse in south Wales was the penultimate clash of Mason's tenure amid woeful form away from The Hawthorns.

This time, with former player and coach Morrison in the away dugout and expected new boss Eric Ramsay potentially watching from the stands, the Baggies seek to avoid immediate FA Cup elimination at the competition's first hurdle.

"I want us to win a game of football away from home," Morrison said managing a half-smile when asked what he wanted to see Albion improve on.

"Whether that looks a bit different or not, we'll wait and see. I want us to see a team that is fighting like (it has been) previously.

"Ultimately, I haven't seen a side that's far away. In that sense I want us to try and finish teams off when it arises in games. I want us to be ruthless in both boxes.