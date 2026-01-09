Former international and title-winning boss: Who could be set to follow Eric Ramsay into West Brom backroom team

The 34-year-old, a former Chelsea and Manchester United coach, is expected to be confirmed as Albion boss following two successful years in the MLS with an unfancied Minnesota outfit.

It is understood a deal is in its advanced stages for the Shrewsbury-born coach to succeed Ryan Mason at The Hawthorns after the latter was dismissed on Tuesday following 10 successive away defeats.

Albion are in action at Ramsay's first professional club Swansea City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. It is not confirmed but unlikely the new boss will be at the helm in south Wales. He did not jet out to prepare for Minnesota pre-season training, which is set to begin on Monday.

Who could Ramsay bring in as his Baggies backroom team?

First-team coach James Morrison is Albion's interim boss and he remains supported by statistical analyst Damia Abella and goalkeeping coach Boaz Myhill.

But it is expected the incoming boss will bring some of his existing and potentially some new staff members with him to The Hawthorns.

One of Ramsay's right-hand men with 'The Loons' is former Swansea and Wrexham central defender Dennis Lawrence.