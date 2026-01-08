West Brom mindful of midfielder's ongoing fitness issue ahead of FA Cup tie

The managerless Baggies make a second trip to south Wales in the space of 11 days for a first fixture since Tuesday's decision to dismiss former boss Ryan Mason.

Albion, with former star and first-team coach James Morrison in interim charge, could be light in midfield given ongoing concern over the fitness of Mowatt.

The 30-year-old played in Mason's finale at Leicester on Monday night but limped off with discomfort in his foot with 10 minutes remaining after a couple of whacks from the hosts.

Mowatt, Albion's vice-captain, initially picked up the injury in the first half of the defeat at Southampton on December 9 and missed two games but hurried to make a return as a second-half substitute in the home defeat to Bristol City on Boxing Day.