West Brom mindful of midfielder's ongoing fitness issue ahead of FA Cup tie
Albion are assessing Alex Mowatt's foot injury ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie at Swansea City.
The managerless Baggies make a second trip to south Wales in the space of 11 days for a first fixture since Tuesday's decision to dismiss former boss Ryan Mason.
Albion, with former star and first-team coach James Morrison in interim charge, could be light in midfield given ongoing concern over the fitness of Mowatt.
The 30-year-old played in Mason's finale at Leicester on Monday night but limped off with discomfort in his foot with 10 minutes remaining after a couple of whacks from the hosts.
Mowatt, Albion's vice-captain, initially picked up the injury in the first half of the defeat at Southampton on December 9 and missed two games but hurried to make a return as a second-half substitute in the home defeat to Bristol City on Boxing Day.