West Brom - and incoming boss - have situation between sticks to address after final Mason hurrah

In the minds of many Baggies fans it was not a big call and Griffiths should have never come out of the side to be replaced by Joe Wildsmith.

But Mason made the relatively bold decision last month, ahead of the clash at Queens Park Rangers, to change things in goal.

Albion had conceded too many goals, certainly away from The Hawthorns. They had conceded too many bad goals, the management felt, efforts that had gone in too easily from range. This was the case at home too - where form was better - see the second-half fightback against Swansea.

Griffiths had some good days, too. He often excels in one-on-one situations.

But there had been ricks and Albion were too easy to score against.