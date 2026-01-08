Eric Ramsay expected to become new West Brom head coach

The 34-year-old is set to be confirmed as Ryan Mason's successor at The Hawthorns.

It will bring to an end nearly two years in charge of the MLS club, who he guided to finishes of sixth and fourth in his two campaigns Stateside, doing so against the odds on a modest budget, a factor that attracted Albion's ownership.

Albion's hierarchy initiated contacts in the wake of Mason's exit and negotiations advanced on Thursday.

Ramsay will be the third permanent head coach in a little over a year made under Albion's ownership.