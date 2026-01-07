Harry Whitwell development as West Brom prospect recalled from Forest Green with midfield options light

The 20-year-old midfielder has been considered one of the academy's brightest prospects for a number of years and has shone on his first experience of regular senior football away from The Hawthorns.

Whitwell played 24 times in all competitions for the National League title-chasers, who are managed by Robbie Savage.

The Baggies prospect scored twice and was telling named Rovers' player of the month for both October and November.

Managerless Albion, who sacked head coach Ryan Mason on Tuesday following a 10th successive away defeat, have decided to recall Whitwell from his stint in Gloucestershire.

The Baggies head to Championship rivals Swansea for the second time in 11 days in the FA Cup on Sunday with Whitwell expected to be available for selection with midfield options light for interim boss James Morrison.

Vice-captain Alex Mowatt limped off with an existing foot issue in Mason's farewell game, Monday's last-gasp defeat at Leicester.

The Baggies lost loanee Toby Collyer, who was injured, back to parent club Manchester United and Jayson Molumby has recently been sidelined with a knock, leaving only Ousmane Diakite available.

Whitwell played in the Cup for his non-league loan club earlier in the season but new rules state he can feature in the competition for his parent club later in the campaign.

The fifth tier outfit labelled him a "fan favourite" as they confirmed his departure in a statement.

Whitwell has made three senior appearances for Albion, one as a starter in an EFL Cup exit at Fleetwood in August 2024. He came off the bench in the Championship against Luton on the final day of last season.