Exclusive: West Brom interested in Minnesota's Eric Ramsay in head coach hunt

Ramsay, 34, is admired by owners Bilkul and was a strong candidate to land The Hawthorns role during the Baggies' search for a new boss last summer.

As reported by the Express & Star last summer, it is believed Ramsay was in Albion's final two candidates, alongside Mason, for the post.

The highly-regarded former Chelsea and Manchester United coach has been in place at MLS outfit Minnesota for almost two years.

He made waves in the 2025 campaign across the pond and while working with a modest budget helped the club reach the play-offs with a finish of fourth in the Western Conference. It included a memorable 4-1 victory over star-studded Inter Miami.