West Brom optimistic on attacker's return following more surgery

Attacker Bray, a recruit last summer, caught the eye with goals in the under-21s international victory over Juventus in October but has endured a spell on the sidelines following a foot problem.

He went under the knife and has had to have more work on the issue, which has not seen him feature since early November.

There are high hopes for former Harrogate youngster Bray, 18, and boss Leigh Downing is optimistic he will make a return 'soon into the new year'.