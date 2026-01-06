West Brom debrief: Mason future questions deafening, a goalkeeper call and discipline problems

Here are some of the defeat's talking points in the Baggies debrief.

Mason's future

The fact Leicester made it 10 on the spin brings a new low and level of unacceptance. Hopefully it is the nadir.

Ironically, the display brought some of the best football Ryan Mason's side have played in a number of months.

But it matters not. Albion lost. Again.

And now the calls against the head coach from sections of the support have grown louder than ever. "We want Mason out" and "Ryan Mason get out of our club" echoed around the King Power Stadium as it emptied. Albion's support were loud and passionate all night and maintained that volume for their plea to the owners.

Owners Bilkul were not present, or certainly Shilen Patel was not, but the chants were loud enough to reverberate and it is not the first time.

Club president Andrew Nestor's pre-Christmas statement ended in a call for patience, time and consistency. Since then Albion have lost three from four and extended their away run to the worst in almost a century.