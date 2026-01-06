West Brom boss 'cannot speak' on behalf of owners regarding future questions

The under-fire Baggies head coach maintained after the late 2-1 defeat at Leicester - a 10th consecutive away reverse - that he has felt the board's support throughout his time at the helm.

Albion, 18th in the Championship, succumbed to a sixth defeat in eight games and double figures for straight losses away from The Hawthorns as the hosts' Abdul Fatawu lashed in a volley deep into stoppage time.

It further increased the scrutiny on Mason, who said his only focus is on improving things.

"I can't speak for anyone else," Mason replied when asked about belief from the owners. "I've felt support the whole time.