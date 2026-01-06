Ryan Mason sacked: A failed experiment drawn-out to desperate lengths - over to you, Bilkul

The appointment of Ryan Mason was a gamble that did not pay off.

Mason, 33 when appointed, was a young and inexperienced candidate for a big job at The Hawthorns. It certainly was a big appointment for owners Bilkul Football, led by chairman Shilen Patel.

Their previous move for Tony Mowbray, one laced with emotion, failed spectacularly in a matter of a couple of months. Even that January 2025 appointment was a protracted affair after Swiss coach Raphael Wicky was all-but through the door, only for logistical reasons to see the deal collapse at the 11th hour.

Mason was also sounded out last January, in the wake of Carlos Corberan's Christmas exit.

Bilkul were long-term admirers of the former Tottenham midfielder's coaching credentials at Spurs.

He was twice interim boss in north London, for 13 games in total. He led Tottenham in a cup final at Wembley and also had to negotiate the London press pack through the proposed European Super League saga.

Albion's 'data-driven' search for a new boss, headed by sporting director Nestor - since appointed in a new club president role at The Hawthorns - led to Mason.

Sporting director - and later club president - Andrew Nestor, right, at Ryan Mason's unveiling in early July. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

That in itself was curious, as there were only 13 senior Spurs games to go by and there was a lack of clarity from the head coach's Hawthorns unveiling, when Nestor was questioned on the data.

What was clear, though, was that this was very much Bilkul's appointment. This was their man. For all it could be pointed out Mowbray was only ever going to be short-term, a stop-gap, this one was an appointment with the ownership's hands all over it.

This appointment would see supporters and onlookers run the rule over Patel, Nestor and Co's football decision-making.

As it transpired, the Mason era failed in some style.

The rookie boss managed just 27 games in charge, though he was given time amid a toxic backdrop with anger brewing as early as October. It was more than Mowbray's paltry 17 at the helm.