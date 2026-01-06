Jayson Molumby sends apology to West Brom fans and insists players must shoulder blame - not boss

The Republic of Ireland international, who has worn the captain's armband at times this season, insisted boss Ryan Mason is not to blame and players are "100 per cent responsible".

He added in the wake of Albion's last-gasp defeat at Leicester, which made it 10 away defeats in a row, that he and others have not been good enough this season.

"On the road it's been absolutely dreadful and as players we have to take responsibility because it's not been good enough from myself and the rest of the lads," Molumby said.

"For the fans, for a club this size, it's really tough and obviously they pay good money to come and support us. The fans are incredible.

"We just need to apologise first and foremost because for our club the run we're on is pretty dreadful and that's coming from us players, We need to take responsibility."

The 26-year-old added: "Some of the games we've lost away from home this season have been embarrassing and that's how we feel - pretty embarrassed to represent this club with the form we're in.

"I've been here a long time, the staff I can vouch for, the players I can vouch for giving everything - there's just something clearly missing.

"As players we need to have a long, hard look at ourselves. I certainly haven't been good enough this season and I'm sure there's a lot of lads in there that would feel the same about themselves."

The latest defeat for 18th-placed Albion increased the pressure and calls for Mason's departure from disgruntled Albion fans.

"I've been here with a lot of managers and it's really hard when a manager loses his job or is no longer in the job," Molumby said.

"You can see he lives and breathes football, I think the work they put in is unbelievable and I can only speak for the manager at the moment - he doesn't deserve the run we're on. No chance.

"As difficult as it must be for him, we as players are 100 per cent responsible for the away form especially."

Molumby made his first start in more than three weeks after injury at Leicester and completed the 90 minutes in the east Midlands.

The Irishman said: "For all of us there we have dreams of being a professional footballer as a kid.

"We don't take that for granted, we've all worked hard to be able to come professional footballers and we're in a very privileged position. It means the world to me and most of the boys in there to play football for a living.

"As a footballer all you want to be is successful, whatever that is, whatever your vision is. When I'm playing for West Brom, a massive club, I want to be successful and success for this club is being in the Premier League. It's that simple.

"We can only apologise because it's not been good enough."