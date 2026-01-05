Ryan Mason's 'pride' at Leicester display despite century run-equalling defeat - and calls out discipline

The Baggies succumbed to desperately unwanted history as they reached double-figures for consecutive away defeats with a 95th-minute defeat at Leicester.

It came after Mason's side dominated the second half against the Foxes and with the scoreline at 1-1 created all the chances to claim a first away win since October 1.

A draw would have stopped the losing rot on their travels but Abdul Fatawu thumped in a volley deep into stoppage time to claim the points and leave the Baggies further in the depths of despair as fans called for the head coach's head.

Mason included "pride" among his emotions of "anger" and "frustration" after the defeat.