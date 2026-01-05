'Own it and perform': West Brom boss fires out demand ahead of Leicester trip

The travel-shy Baggies head to mid-table Leicester under the lights looking to avoid a 10th consecutive away defeat - something the club have not done since the 1926/27 season, 99 years ago.

Under-fire boss Mason has labelled the woeful run "embarrassing" but there is scope for the sequence to worsen with the all-time away losing run of 11 - endured in 1926/27 and between 1890 and 1891 - possible this week with an FA Cup tie at Swansea on Sunday also on the horizon.

Mason has called on his players to face the music.

"It's a challenge - you either stand up and take it and own it and perform, or if you don't then you get punished," Mason said.

Albion players and staff faced the wrath of angry travelling fans last time out following the Championship defeat at Swansea last Thursday.