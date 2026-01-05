Leicester v West Brom: Albion's run is a perilous one and slide cannot continue

Albion boss Ryan Mason has labelled his side's hapless away losing run "embarrassing", but in truth we will soon begin to run out of adjectives to sum it up.

The question that could be served up to the head coach and owners Bilkul, particularly if it becomes 10 successive defeats on the road at Leicester on Monday night, is when does the run make the head coach's role untenable?

The slide down the Championship table is alarming.

Fans and onlookers will debate whether or not the Baggies are in a Championship relegation battle. But the fact the bottom three is closer than the top six does not make for good reading.

That is exacerbated by the fact that, after the clash at the King Power Stadium, some rivals below Mason's team have games in hand.

Some, perhaps even Albion owners, will believe the squad it too strong to be involved in real relegation fears. That may be the case, but history tells us you can never be too complacent.