West Brom boss makes responsibility request after latest away blues

The Baggies lost for a ninth consecutive away game at Swansea on Thursday but Mason retains the backing and patience of owners Bilkul, who pledged their belief in time and consistency before Christmas.

Mason and Albion are desperate to not let the defeats slip into double-figures with Monday night's trip to face mid-table Leicester.

The head coach has maintained his ownership of the failings this season but added players must look at themselves.

"I used the word embarrassing, that's the reality," Mason said. "I'm the first person, I'll always stand up here and I have done all season. I take responsibility for everything.