When will West Brom reach unwanted club-record run of away defeats?

It is the kind of 50-plus year club history no team wishes to make, but things could yet get worse for Ryan Mason and the Baggies - with the all-time club record just around the corner.

Not since January to April of 1973 have Albion lost nine league away games on the trot. Don Howe's relegated side also had a sequence of eight league reverses and one cup defeat within that period.

Albion travel to underperforming Leicester City on Monday night, with the mid-table Foxes fresh off a 3-1 humbling at Sheffield United on Thursday night.

After that comes yet another trip to south Wales and the Swansea.com Stadium for an FA Cup third round tie.

How far do you go back to when the Baggies last made it to double-figures for consecutive away defeats?

Defeat at Leicester's King Power Stadium, for a 10th reverse in the row, will be the worst away run for almost a century.

Ninety-nine years, to be exact, dating back to the 1926/27 campaign in the old First Division.

That season, the hapless Baggies lost 11 away games on the spin, from September to February.

Ten of those were in the league, however, and one was in the FA Cup at Hull.

So defeat at the hands of the Foxes will equal the 10-game league streak from that campaign almost exactly 100 years ago.

For the record, Albion were unsurprisingly relegated from the top flight as the division's basement boys that season.

What about the all-time record?

That run of 11 away defeats in all competitions in the 1926/27 season is a joint-club record. It has happened twice, but only in a single season on that occasion.

That means, if Mason's side come out on the wrong side of the result in the east Midlands next time out, then an all-time record feat for all the wrong reasons is on the line next weekend - back at Swansea in the FA Cup.

The third round tie takes place on Sunday afternoon (2.30pm) in a Swans rematch.

However, there is another occasion Albion have lost 11 away matches on the spin, and this is the club's dismal league record on their travels.

It does span across two campaigns, though, the 1890/91 season and the 1891/92 campaign. The actual sequence fell between November 1890 and November 1891.

There were only 12 and 14 clubs competing in the embryonic Football League across those two seasons respectively. Albion finished bottom in 1890/91 and 12th from 14 the following season.