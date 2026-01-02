West Brom player ratings: Raft of gloomy marks to kick off 2026 with disappointment

Ryan Mason's side fell to a late 1-0 defeat away from home at Swansea for a ninth straight away defeat.

JOE WILDSMITH

Early tip over but some questionable kicking at best. Big moment with winner from range flew in over him.

Beaten 5

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Booking after 60 seconds made it tough. Very wobbly on the ball at times. Some decent blocks. Not at his best.

Struggled 5

NAT PHILLIPS

A decent display from the stopper bar one or two wobbles. Got his head on things and made some blocks. All in vain.

Decent 6

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Used at centre-back again after decent display last time. Like Phillips got his head on some things. Some good passes forward.

OK 6