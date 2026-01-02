West Brom player ratings: Raft of gloomy marks to kick off 2026 with disappointment
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances after New Year's Day delivered the same old on the road for the Baggies.
Ryan Mason's side fell to a late 1-0 defeat away from home at Swansea for a ninth straight away defeat.
JOE WILDSMITH
Early tip over but some questionable kicking at best. Big moment with winner from range flew in over him.
Beaten 5
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Booking after 60 seconds made it tough. Very wobbly on the ball at times. Some decent blocks. Not at his best.
Struggled 5
NAT PHILLIPS
A decent display from the stopper bar one or two wobbles. Got his head on things and made some blocks. All in vain.
Decent 6
CHARLIE TAYLOR
Used at centre-back again after decent display last time. Like Phillips got his head on some things. Some good passes forward.
OK 6