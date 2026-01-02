West Brom debrief: Grim New Year's Day slump leaves Albion facing more questions than ever
Albion's horrendous away form sunk to new depths as the new year brought more of the same old.
Here are some of the latest Baggies talking points in the debrief after Ryan Mason's visitors succumbed to a late 1-0 defeat.
Embarrassment
Mason repeated the word "embarrassing" when addressing the run of nine away league defeats for the first time since 1973. More than fifty years of Baggies history - and not the right kind.
This is not a new issue. The year 2025 brought just three away victories. Three.
They mostly arrived near the beginning of Mason's reign, in August, where the Baggies won at Wrexham and Stoke and, certainly after the latter, there was a feeling of encouragement or even daresay excitement. The away end boomed at the bet365. Not since October 1 at Norwich has there been away cheer.
The club and management felt they had cracked the away woes that stretched back to last season.
Before this campaign the last win on the road was at Hull, under Carlos Corberan, in November 2024 - a month before the Spaniard's departure.