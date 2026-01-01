West Brom loan midfielder decision confirmed as Baggies plot January transfer reinforcements

The 21-year-old midfielder made just three starts and a further nine substitute appearances during his injury-hit loan at The Hawthorns.

His parent club have confirmed the decision to recall Collyer, who had returned to United's Carrington base as he underwent treatment on a calf injury which scuppered his season-long loan at Albion.

Collyer limped off injured during two of his three starts with Albion, in home games against Preston and most recently after 10 minutes against Birmingham, which proved to be a significant setback.

The midfielder's first start for the Baggies did not come until the miserable defeat at Millwall on October 4. Boss Ryan Mason said Albion were managing his action due to historical hamstring issues at Old Trafford.

The recall draws to a close a latest hugely underwhelming Albion loan move given the excitement when the Baggies beat of significant Championship interest to land United prospect Collyer.

Albion are to prioritise bringing in a central midfield replacement and reinforcements to Mason's squad in the January transfer window, which opened today (January 1).

Mason's options in that department have been threadbare recently given injuries to Collyer, Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby.