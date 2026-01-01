Swansea 1 West Brom 0: Albion kick off 2026 as away misery continues

The desperate away record of Ryan Mason's strugglers reached a new low to kick off the new year with a late 1-0 defeat at fellow lowly side Swansea.

Swans substitute Jay Fulton arrowed in from 25 yards with 16 minutes left to condemn the visitors to a ninth straight reverse away from The Hawthorns.

Not since Don Howe's relegated First Division side of 1972/73 have Albion lost so many consecutive league away games.

The class of 2026 - with boss Mason failing to find any answers on the road - dropped to 17th in the Championship with the New Year's Day misery, leapfrogged by their hosts.

Resurgent Swansea made it four home wins on the spin as a collection of angry Albion fans gathered at the front of the away end to share their fury at those in green and yellow stripes.

Swans were much-changed yet Albion could find no way through in a dire first period and a second in which both sides had spells but the home side delivered in the only moment that mattered.

The Baggies once again failed to build on a win for successive victories as the beleaguered and under-fire head coach once again returns to square one.

Ousmane Diakite lost the ball for his side before Jay Fulton fired in a winner from range. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Home boss Vitor Matos raised eyebrows with his decision to drop 12-goal top scorer Jan Vipotnik, as well as attacker Ethan Galbraith, the Swans' two leading lights this term.

There were further questions as Swansea started without a natural striker, with Melker Widell used as a false nine with wide support.

Albion's team news was less noteworthy, with an identical line-up and matchday squad from the QPR victory three days earlier. Loanees Charlie Taylor and Samuel Iling-Junior did enough to keep their places.

The visitors had to recover from a George Campbell caution on 60 seconds with Swansea brighter early on. They tested Joe Wildsmith from range as the goalkeeper tipped over from Marko Stamenic from range. Mason's men stood firm from early set-pieces.

It took 15 minutes for the Baggies to make their mark in the Swansea half. Ousmane Diakite had a 20-yard strike easily fielded by Lawrence Vigouroux after the midfielder pinched possession.

Winger Iling-Junior was bright and a lovely low cross tempted Karlan Grant and Aune Heggebo. It bounced off the former and Heggebo was pulled up for handball.

Iling-Junior got a sharp strike away moments later as he drew a parried save from Chilean Vigouroux.

Karlan Grant was twice denied in quick succession in the second half. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

A stop-start clash brought little in the way of flowing football but the visitors had more of the joy in the final third. Left-back Callum Styles followed right-back Campbell into the book and skipper Alex Mowatt made it three by half hour. Iling-Junior made it a quartet by whistle-happy James Linington on the stroke of half-time.

Swansea's high press threatened Albion, who were very happy to bypass it and look long more often than not.

Mowatt kept his side level before the break with a goal-saving block from Widell 10 yards out.

Onlookers hoped for a more inspiring watch in the second period but had no such luck. The Swans were brighter and home boss turned to starting regulars Jisung Eom and Vipotnik from the bench.

Mason responded with the introduction of Jayson Molumby and Josh Maja on the hour, just as home skipper Ben Cabango headed on to the roof of the net from Josh Tymon's corner.

Mason's side woke courtesy of Grant after the hour. He nicked the ball 25 yards out and was denied by a flying Vigouroux save. Johnston recycled a low cross and Grant was then kept out from close range.

It sparked the Baggies into life. Johnston came alive and a low strike flicked off Grant and then Iling-Junior but would not drop for Albion as Mason frustratingly grasped at the turf.

Albion fans followed their side to south Wales on New Year's Day to see a ninth away defeat on the spin. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Seconds later Johnston's header was turned behind from Grant's cross.

Swans showed their threat on the counter as Galbraith crossed low for Vipotnik, whose snapshot on the angle flashed over.

The 10 or 15 minutes had belonged to Albion but the 74th-minute opener brought a desperately familiar tale of away woe.

The possession was the visitors but Diakite wanted too much time. He was caught and the ball fell to the white shirt of sub Fulton.

He took a touch or two before unleashing a dipping strike from 25 yards that arched for the far left top corner. Wildsmith, a couple of yards off his line, grasped at fresh air as he was beaten.

Half-hearted Albion complaints rightly fell on deaf ears.

Winded from the blow, the Baggies' response was very limited. Mason belatedly turned to Isaac Price and while his side had a late spell of the ball, chances were not forthcoming. It was the Swans who had further openings. The final whistle brought more anger and questions.

Swansea (4-3-3): Vigouroux; Key (Galbraith, 45), Cabango (c), Burgess, Tymon; Stamenic, Yalcouye (Fulton, 71), Franco; Inoussa (Eom, 56), Widell (Vipotnik, 56), Ronald (Wales, 81)

Subs not used: Fisher, Samuels-Smith, Casey, Parker

Albion (4-2-3-1): Wildsmith; Campbell, Phillips, Taylor (Dike, 87), Styles; Diakite, Mowatt (Molumby, 60); Iling-Junior (Price, 80), Johnston, Grant; Heggebo (Maja, 60)

Subs not used: Griffiths, Mepham, Bielik, DuPont, Bostock

Attendance: 17,416

Referee: James Linington