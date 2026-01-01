Ryan Mason's 'lift' explanation as to why an unfit Krystian Bielik was named on West Brom bench

Central defender Bielik had impressed on his first run in Ryan Mason's Albion side before he limped out of the defeat at Hull before Christmas with ankle ligament damage.

The 27-year-old summer signing from Birmingham was an unused substitute for Monday's victory over QPR. Mason confirmed Bielik was not ready to feature, but was named in the matchday squad to help boost the morale of the squad.

Pole Bielik had missed the home Boxing Day defeat to Bristol City, where Mason was forced to name four outfield youngsters among his subs.

"Jayson (Molumby) has come back from an injury, Krystian wasn't fit to be on the bench, but we needed his personality," Mason told the Express & Star.