'Embarrassed' West Brom boss vows to fight on despite hapless run

Albion equalled their worst away losing league run in 53 years with a late 1-0 defeat in Swansea resulting in an angry reaction from sections of the travelling support.

A dour contest in south Wales struggled at 0-0 before the visitors failed to take some chances and were stung by Jay Fulton's late winner to leave them flailing in the Championship.

Mason said when asked if his players can recover: "I think that's the question. You look at run we've been on in terms of the games we've lost, it's incredible, it's embarrassing first of all but if you actually go through them games we've had a lot of opportunities.

"Probably better ones than we did today granted but when you have your moments, when you have spells of 15, 20 minutes or 10 minutes, you either take them and change the dynamic of the game or if you don't then you're where we are at the moment and that's losing games of football by small margins."