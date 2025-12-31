West Brom boss explains thinking around left-back Charlie Taylor's successful central defensive display

Head coach Mason named left-back Taylor as a central defender for just the second time in his Albion loan for Monday's 2-1 success at home to QPR.

Taylor, 32, partnered Nat Phillips while regular centre-back Chris Mepham dropped to the bench.

Albion goals came through defenders George Campbell and Phillips, but it was the left-footed Taylor who caught the eye with an assured display in a more unnatural role. Mason explained the versatile defender's ability with his left added balance and an option to build moves for his side.