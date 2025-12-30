West Brom new key off-field appointment revealed following Norwich City exit

Jeffrey is poised to check into The Hawthorns as a key off-field appointment made by Albion owners Bilkul Football.

The role of chief business officer is a new one, confirmed in a pre-Christmas statement by club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor.

The appointment has been made with an eye on growing Albion's off-field revenue in line with fellow Championship clubs. His role was said to be starting in spring.

Former Norwich employee Jeffrey has departed Carrow Road where he was commercial director and part of the executive committee. He spent eight years at the Norfolk club and exited on Monday following defeat to Watford.

He was previously head of commercial at hometown club Cambridge United before checking into Carrow Road.

Having moved through Norwich's ranks since arriving in 2017, Jeffrey has headed up the Canaries' commercial activities since 2021.

That has included sponsorship deals as well as partnerships with Spanish outfit Las Palmas and Indian side Chennaiyin FC. Jeffrey's initial role at Norwich was head of partnerships.

In their recent statement Albion owners Bilkul emphasised the club's financial position since taking over from Guochuan Lai almost two years ago.

They underlined the severe financial fair play challenges and how tight the club have been to profit and sustainability (PSR) sanctions.

Sales of key players including Torbjorn Heggem, Alex Palmer Tom Fellows, Darnell Furlong and others have been made to avoid fines, point deductions or transfer embargoes.

Nestor confirmed the three-year PSR cycle will ease for Albion this summer and give the club more ability to operate financially, but the owners are determined to prioritise improving revenue streams both at home and further afield, so cashflow is not reliant on player sales.

The statement said: "The appointment of a new chief business officer will come in spring 2026 with a focus on enhancing the club's revenue growth and financial competitiveness relative to our peers in the Championship."