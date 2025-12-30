West Brom debrief: Maligned loan pair make their point as win brings relief but second-half chorus telling

Set-pieces were the difference as defenders George Campbell and Nat Phillips headed here. Here are some talking points in the debrief.

Taylor influence

Eyebrows were raised as experienced loanee Charlie Taylor was listed as a central defender when the teamsheet arrived.

The loan left-back, 32, made just his ninth Baggies start and shifted into the middle at the expense of Chris Mepham despite struggling in his natural left-back against Bristol City on Boxing Day.

Ryan Mason explained afterwards the decision to play Taylor there was tactical, to have a left footer on the left side, and it paid off for the head coach.

It was the second time Taylor has started as a central defender in a back four for Albion and, like against Oxford in early November, it resulted in a 2-1 home win. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It was just the second time the Southampton loanee has played in that role for Albion but he looked assured. He read the game well, recovered when necessary and generally remained composed.

It does not feel like a regular option, but works as and when needed.

Loanee responds

Taylor fared well as did fellow loan man Samuel Iling-Junior.

It has not been the desired first half of the season for either, but Villa winger Iling-Junior, 22, in particular has endured a rocky stint at The Hawthorns.

This was just a 10th start for the former England under-21 international but he gave arguably his brightest display in Albion colours.

Iling-Junior lacks that lightning pace but stayed positive when trying to beat his defender on the right flank. He has delivered some good crosses in the last two games.

The winger is an honest player and does not lack diligence in his defensive work. He spent a lot of time at left-back for previous loan club Middlesbrough and that much is apparent, as it feels like Mason can trust him to double up and help out his full-back. Albion would like more output in the final third, however.

Boos indicate mood

A win is a win and this was an important one for Mason.

Mikey Johnston laid on his ninth assist of the season but was quieter in a more central role. The decision to take him off in the second half was booed by fans. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The atmosphere at The Hawthorns was positive in a finale where the hosts went for more goals and the final whistle was rightly cheered. The attendance, 23,485, was not as low as might have been feared.

But much of the home contingent made their feelings known as Mason withdrew Mikey Johnston, who created the second goal with his ninth assist, midway through the second half.

Mason explained afterwards Johnston, who played centrally, was exhausted in a busy schedule and said the same for Aune Heggebo who also came off.

The head coach added his surprise at the crowd reaction. Whether agreeing with the decision or not, it certainly showed more than an undercurrent of discontent.