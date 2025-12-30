Ryan Mason explains Mikey Johnston withdrawal after West Brom boos and makes Tom Fellows point

Attacker Johnston now leads the way for Championship assists having taken his tally to nine with the free-kick delivery for Nat Phillips' headed winner against the Rs on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who was close to a summer exit to Brazil giants Flamengo, was withdrawn midway through the second half for Isaac Price and many of The Hawthorns home crowd reacted with boos.

Mason revealed afterwards he felt winger Johnston was struggling physically. Albion line up again at Swansea on Thursday, less than 72 hours after Monday night's full-time whistle.

"He's affecting games, which is important," Mason said of assist king Johnston, who lined up centrally against QPR.