Where do West Brom need to strengthen in the January transfer window?

The window officially opens for Premier League, EFL and all major European clubs on Thursday - New Year's Day - and below, in order of positional priorities, are how we see Ryan Mason's squad requires improvement.

1. Midfield

The most obvious of the shortcomings at the moment, particularly with the injured Toby Collyer set to be recalled from his loan by Manchester United imminently.

Jayson Molumby is currently sidelined and Alex Mowatt has recently been out with an issue. It has left Mason desperately short with Ousmane Diakite the sole survivor and Callum Styles having to pitch in from left-back.

Toby Collyer will be recalled by Manchester United. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason has hinted one area of concern in his squad is obvious and Albion simply have to replace the loss of Collyer at the bare minimum. The chances are, though not confirmed, another loan deal will be on the cards.

Sunderland's Dan Neil, a Championship promotion hero Wearside, has been linked. That sort of profile could well be on the radar.

2. Goalkeeper